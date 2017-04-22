Rivers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Jazz, Jazz radio voice David Locke reports.

Rivers had been holding out hope that he might be able to return Sunday, but the fact that he's already been ruled out more than 24 hours in advance isn't overly encouraging. That said, the Clippers will continue to evaluate Rivers on a day-to-day basis, and he should be considered questionable for Game 5, which comes Tuesday back in Los Angeles.