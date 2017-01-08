Rivers is battling a case of the flu and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Rivers has been a fixture in the starting five of late and has logged 30-plus minutes in six of the last seven games, but he won't have an opportunity to build on back-to-back 20-point outings after coming down with the illness. With Rivers unavailable, the Clippers are still likely to lean heavily on three-guard lineups, with Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford the leading candidates to absorb most of his minutes. Wesley Johnson and Alan Anderson could also potentially see additional run on the wing when coach Doc Rivers wants to go with bigger options at small forward. The Clippers have a two-day break until a matchup with Magic on Wednesday, so Rivers could be back in the lineup for that contest.