Rivers (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rivers has been battling the flu as of late, which forced him to sit out of Sunday's win over the Heat. His return to practice a day later suggests that he's feeling better, so it's fully expected that Rivers will play in the team's next game Wednesday against the Magic. Rivers had been starting as part of a three-guard lineup prior to suffering the illness, so he could end up bumping Raymond Felton back to a bench role Wednesday. The 23-year-old has played 34 or more minutes in each of his past four contests, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers per game.