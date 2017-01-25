Rivers scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

While he's not putting up Chris Paul-like numbers, Rivers is averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.3 threes and 2.3 boards in four starts since Paul injured his thumb and was lost for up to two months. The Clippers are 1-3 in those games, though, so while Rivers is producing good numbers for anyone with fantasy shares in him, the team may have to consider other options for their point guard spot if they keep struggling.