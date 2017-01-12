Rivers posted nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes during a 105-96 win over Orlando on Wednesday.

Rivers was playing his best basketball of the season, averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over 39 minutes in January, before a recent battle with the flu sidelined him on Sunday. He came back down to Earth against Orlando, struggling mightily in the second half, when he missed both of his shot attempts and dished only one assist.