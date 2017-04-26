Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores two points in 18 minutes in return
Rivers (hamstring) provided two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 96-92 loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the series.
Playing for the first time in nearly a month after suffering a left hamstring strain, Rivers struggled to make an impact during his time on the court, contributing as many turnovers (two) as points. Rivers will likely see his minutes pick up a bit during Friday's Game 6 in Utah, but with Chris Paul and J.J. Redick both in line to see hefty usage and playing time, it's unlikely that Rivers will be asked to take on a major role offensively.
