Rivers scored nine points (2-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), to go along with five assists and four rebounds over 37 minutes Monday during a 109-98 win over Phoenix.

Rivers made a few ghastly errors when trying to contain fastbreaks, and couldn't find the rhythm all night. Late in the fourth quarter, when the Clippers needed to ice their lead, Rivers dribbled out the shotclock and took an awkward 12-foot floater that predictably bounced off the rim. With Chris Paul nursing a hamstring injury, Rivers needed to play within the system and stay locked in on defense. He did neither.