Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starts at point guard, scores 19 points
Rivers started at point guard and produced 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in a 106-102 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
Rivers entered the lineup in place of Raymond Felton, who had been starting the past two games at point guard in place of Chris Paul (hamstring). The promotion enabled Rivers to log a season-high minutes total, and he finished second on the team in scoring behind backcourt mate Jamal Crawford, who started in place of J.J. Redick (hamstring). Both injured players are being viewed as day-to-day and could be out again Wednesday against the Pelicans, so if that's the case, Rivers would shape up as an attractive low-cost DFS option.
