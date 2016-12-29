Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starts at shooting guard Wednesday
Rivers will draw the start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.
Chris Paul (hamstring) is back in the starting lineup, but J.J. Redick (hamstring) is still out, so the Clippers will shift Rivers over to shooting guard after drawing the start at point guard on Monday. Rivers will likely share the shooting guard minutes with both Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton, but should still see an elevated role until Redick is back from his injury.
