Rivers started at shooting guard and posted 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in a 106-98 win over the Kings on Friday.

For the first time since Dec. 22, the Clippers had both of their regular backcourt starters, Chris Paul and J.J. Redick, back in the starting lineup, but Rivers still remained with the top unit for the seventh straight game, as coach Doc Rivers opted to go with a three-guard arrangement. The move ended up paying dividends, as Austin led the team in scoring in efficient fashion, giving him a combined 52 points on 19-of-31 (61.3%) shooting from the field over the past two games. The Clippers are likely to continue experimenting with different lineup arrangements for as long as Blake Griffin (knee) remains sidelined, so as long as the team doesn't face too much of a size discrepancy in future matchups, Rivers could stick in a starting role and continue to benefit from heavy minutes.