Rivers supplies 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a steal over 35 minutes in Monday's 120-98 win over the Thunder.

Rivers saw the highest allotment of playing time on the Clippers, producing his fourth double-digit scoring effort over the last five games in the process. It was the fifth-year guard's first night under the 40-percent mark from the floor since Jan. 2, as he'd shot an impressive 55.7 percent over the previous four contests. If Chris Paul (thumb) is unable to take the floor for Thursday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Rivers could be in line for a start at point guard, where he typically offers his highest level of production.