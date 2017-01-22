Rivers managed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds over 26 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 loss to the Nuggets.

Rivers rattled off his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort and shot at least 50 percent for the third time over that span in the process. The fifth-year pro figures to continue receiving run with the starting five while Chris Paul (thumb) is sidelined, providing him with an opportunity to offer strong returns in scoring, assists, rebounds and shooting percentage in season-long formats. Rivers is now averaging a solid 17.1 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks in the eight January contests he's played in.