Clippers' Austin Rivers: Tallies 22 in start vs. Pelicans
Rivers recorded 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes during a 102-98 loss to New Orleans on Wednesday.
Rivers started at shooting guard as J.J. Redick (hamstring) remained sidelined and reached the 20-point mark for the third time this season. He has scored at least 16 points in three of the last four games, and has shown that he can be a productive scorer while the Clippers are banged up.
