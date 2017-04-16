Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will miss first two playoff games
Rivers (hamstring) will be sidelined for at least the first two games of the playoffs against the Jazz, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rivers will miss at least the first two games of the playoffs due to a strained his left hamstring, which occurred in late March and caused him to miss six consecutive games. He will likely be re-evaluated after the Clippers' second playoff game to determine a firmer timetable for return. In his absence, expect to see more time from Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford off the bench, filling in both guard slots.
