Rivers will miss at least the first two games of the playoffs due to a strained his left hamstring, which occurred in late March and caused him to miss six consecutive games. He will likely be re-evaluated after the Clippers' second playoff game to determine a firmer timetable for return. In his absence, expect to see more time from Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford off the bench, filling in both guard slots.