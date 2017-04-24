Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will play Game 5 under minutes restriction
Rivers (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's Game 5 against Utah but will face a minutes restriction, Mark Medina of the LA Daily News reports.
A hamstring injury has kept Rivers on the sideline since Mar. 29, but he's been cleared to return to action as the Clippers look to regain the series lead Tuesday back in Los Angeles. The team has not stated exactly how much Rivers will be allowed to play, but he's unlikely to approach the nearly 28 minutes per game he averaged during the regular season, making him a risky DFS play. Check back after shootaround Tuesday for a more definitive update on the 24-year-old, who compiled averages of 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 74 regular season contests.
