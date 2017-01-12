Rivers (illness) will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Rivers missed Sunday's game against the Heat with an illness, but the added time off has given him a chance to return to full strength. He'll rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday, which pushes Raymond Felton back to the bench after a one-game stint with the top unit. Rivers was playing spectacular prior to his illness and in three January games was averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over a whopping 39.0 minutes per outing. However, considering he's fresh off an injury, it's hard to see him keeping pace and he shouldn't be expected to approach the 40-minute mark like he has in recent games.