Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will return to starting lineup Wednesday
Rivers (illness) will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.
Rivers missed Sunday's game against the Heat with an illness, but the added time off has given him a chance to return to full strength. He'll rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday, which pushes Raymond Felton back to the bench after a one-game stint with the top unit. Rivers was playing spectacular prior to his illness and in three January games was averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over a whopping 39.0 minutes per outing. However, considering he's fresh off an injury, it's hard to see him keeping pace and he shouldn't be expected to approach the 40-minute mark like he has in recent games.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out with illness Sunday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Stays in starting five, posts 24 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Leads team past Grizzlies with 28•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Shoots poorly in start•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will start at point guard Friday•