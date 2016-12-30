Rivers will start at point guard Friday against the Rockets, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

Rivers started at shooting guard Wednesday against the Pelicans and managed to put up 22 points over 32 minutes of action in the absence of J.J. Redick (hamstring). However, Chris Paul (hamstring) is now the one sitting out with Redick back in action Friday, so Rivers will simply slide over to point guard and likely see a similar amount of minutes as when he started earlier in the week against New Orleans.