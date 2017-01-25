Clippers' Blake Griffin: Double-double despite rough shooting night Tuesday

Griffin (knee) scored 12 points (3-11 FG, 6-10 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

He also committed six turnovers, so despite his 11th double-double of the season, Griffin's return from an 18-game absence was hardly a rousing success. Look for his minutes, and his production, to increase once he's shaken off the rust.

