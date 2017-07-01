Clippers' Blake Griffin: Expected to re-sign with Clippers

Griffin plans to reach an agreement with the Clippers on a five-year, $173 million contract, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Griffin canceled scheduled meetings with the Suns and Nuggets at the last minute. The former No. 1 overall pick will remain with the franchise that drafted him in 2010. It was considered a real possibility that the Oklahoma product would head elsewhere after the club traded star point guard Chris Paul to the Rockets. However, It appears the Clippers will forego any attempt at a rebuild, as the re-signing of Griffin confirms they are still looking to win now. The veteran big man has been productive when on the floor, but he has missed an average of 26 games each of the last three seasons, so his durability remains his greatest concern. His game has shifted from a high-flyer to more of a spot-up shooter as of late, which could help his ability to stay on the floor going forward. It remains to be seen how the Clippers will fill the roster around him, but he could be put in more of a play-making role entering the upcoming season.