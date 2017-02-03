Clippers' Blake Griffin: Explodes for 31 points Thursday

Griffin went for 31 points (10-19 FG, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.

Griffin appears back at full strength after back-to-back games with at least 30 minutes on the floor. He's averaged 30.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, while shooting 60.6 percent (20-for-33) from the field and 86.9 percent (20-for-23) from the free-throw line.