Clippers' Blake Griffin: Goes through pregame workout

Griffin (knee) remains out, but he went through an extensive pregame workout Saturday, Dan Woike of OC Register reports.

The Clippers are yet to disclose when, exactly, they hope to have Griffin back, but he appears to be nearing a return. Woike notes that Griffin went through the workout without a brace or sleeve on his right knee, on which he underwent a procedure back on Dec. 20. It may be a little early to start considering Griffin questionable on a game-to-game basis, but if he continues to make progress he could be back on the floor within the next couple of weeks.