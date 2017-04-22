Clippers' Blake Griffin: Injures toe Friday
Griffin will not return to Friday's matchup against the Jazz due to a bruised right toe, Clippers' reporter Kristina Pink reports.
X-rays came back negative, but Griffin will be unable to return. The injury occurred in the latter portion of the first half. He will end the night with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a triple in 18 minutes. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but Marresse Speights figures to be in line for increased run at power forward should Griffin be forced to miss any more time.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Questionable to return Friday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Turns in game-high scoring total Saturday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Puts up 15-9-8 line in season finale•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Full stat line in Monday win•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggles with shot Saturday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Drills four threes Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...