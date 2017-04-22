Clippers' Blake Griffin: Injures toe Friday

Griffin will not return to Friday's matchup against the Jazz due to a bruised right toe, Clippers' reporter Kristina Pink reports.

X-rays came back negative, but Griffin will be unable to return. The injury occurred in the latter portion of the first half. He will end the night with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a triple in 18 minutes. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but Marresse Speights figures to be in line for increased run at power forward should Griffin be forced to miss any more time.