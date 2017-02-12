Clippers' Blake Griffin: Just misses triple-double in Saturday's win

Griffin scored 20 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, eight assists and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 1-7-102 win over the Hornets.

He very nearly has his second triple-double in three games, as Griffin has taken on more prominent distribution duties for the Clippers with Chris Paul (thumb) out. Since returning from his own knee injury eight games ago, Griffin is averaging 24.1 points, 8.9 boards, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals.