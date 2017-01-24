Clippers' Blake Griffin: Listed as probable Tuesday vs. 76ers

Griffin (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

The news essentially backs up what coach Doc Rivers said a day earlier, when he indicated that Griffin would "most likely" return Tuesday. Griffin has missed the past 18 games while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, but it's not expected that he'll face any restrictions while likely rejoining the starting five. Griffin's return would presumably result in Raymond Felton moving back to the bench and taking on a more reduced role, as the Clippers turn away from the small-ball lineups they've largely relied on while the big man was out.