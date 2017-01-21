Clippers' Blake Griffin: Nearing 100 percent

Griffin (knee) will remain out Saturday, but coach Doc Rivers said he's nearing 100 percent health, Dan Woike of the OC Register reports.

Griffin continues to trend in the right direction as he works back from an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. The forward is still believed to be a week or so away from returning to game action, and he's yet to participate in full-contact sessions, though he has gone through full-speed, non-contact workouts in recent days. After Saturday's matchup with Denver, the Clippers play at Atlanta on Monday and at Philadelphia on Tuesday, followed by three consecutive off days. Given that information, it seems realistic that Griffin could make his return next Saturday against Golden State, but more clarity should be shed on the situation in the coming days.