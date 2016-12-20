Clippers' Blake Griffin: Officially out four-to-six weeks

Griffin (knee) underwent successful arthroscopic surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Earlier reports suggested that Griffin would miss three-to-six weeks following the procedure to remove loose bodies from his right knee, so this latest update just offers a minor tweak to that timetable. It's unclear how exactly the Clippers plan to go about replacing Griffin's minutes and production, but coach Doc Rivers will likely use a committee of players to cover for his absence. For what it's worth, Paul Pierce is listed in the game notes as the starting power forward ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Nuggets, but given that he's been an irregular member of the rotation this season, he'll likely only cover a small portion of Griffin's minutes. Marreese Speights, Wesley Johnson, Luc Mbah a Moute, Alan Anderson and Brandon Bass are all candidates to see enhanced responsibilities while Griffin is sidelined.