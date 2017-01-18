Clippers' Blake Griffin: One-to-two weeks away from a return

Coach Doc Rivers said Griffin (knee) is still about a week or two away from making a return to the court, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Griffin made some progress in his recovery earlier this week, taking part in some non-contact workouts that coach Doc Rivers felt were encouraging. However, Rivers said Wednesday that Griffin could be another week or two away, which puts his return at the back end of his original four-to-six week timetable. He'll continue to ramp up his activity moving forward and once he's cleared for full-contact practices, Griffin can then be considered on the brink of a return. The Clippers are expected to be without Chris Paul for the next six-to-eight weeks, so Griffin will have to take on a sizable role offensively to make up for Paul's production.