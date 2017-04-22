Clippers' Blake Griffin: Out for remainder of Game 3 with toe injury

Griffin (toe) won't return to Friday's Game 3 against the Jazz, Clippers television sideline reporter Kristina Pink reports.

Fortunately for the Clippers, X-rays on Griffin's right big toe came back negative, but he's still dealing with a painful bruise, which will prevent him from returning to the contest following his exit in the second quarter. He was on his way to productive night and will finish with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes. The team will likely reevaluate Griffin after the game to determine the extent of the injury, but look for Luc Mbah a Moute, Paul Pierce and Marresse Speights to see increased run in the frontcourt for at least the remainder of Friday's contest.