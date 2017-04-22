Clippers' Blake Griffin: Out for remainder of Game 3 with toe injury
Griffin (toe) won't return to Friday's Game 3 against the Jazz, Clippers television sideline reporter Kristina Pink reports.
Fortunately for the Clippers, X-rays on Griffin's right big toe came back negative, but he's still dealing with a painful bruise, which will prevent him from returning to the contest following his exit in the second quarter. He was on his way to productive night and will finish with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes. The team will likely reevaluate Griffin after the game to determine the extent of the injury, but look for Luc Mbah a Moute, Paul Pierce and Marresse Speights to see increased run in the frontcourt for at least the remainder of Friday's contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Undergoes MRI on big toe•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Suffers toe injury, return questionable•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Turns in game-high scoring total Saturday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Puts up 15-9-8 line in season finale•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Full stat line in Monday win•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggles with shot Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...