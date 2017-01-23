Clippers' Blake Griffin: Out Monday, likely to play Tuesday vs. 76ers

Griffin (knee), who's already been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Hawks, will likely play on Tuesday against the 76ers, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Griffin is reportedly at full strength following a 17-game absence because of right knee injury. There's a chance he could have played Monday against the Hawks after getting in a few full contact practices, but considering the Clippers are going into a back-to-back set, coach Doc Rivers likely didn't want to have him take on too big of a workload after such a lengthy absence. The Clippers are slated to go with a three-guard lineup Monday, which pushes Marreese Speights to the bench, but Griffin's absence Monday should still mean added time for Speights, Luc Mbah a Moute and Brandon Bass.