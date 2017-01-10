Clippers' Blake Griffin: Performs light shooting Tuesday

Griffin (knee) put up some jump shots at Tuesday's practice, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Coach Doc Rivers indicated over the weekend that recent examinations of Griffin's right knee, which required a scope about three weeks ago, went as expected, so the power forward's light on-court activity Tuesday amounts to another sign that he's progressing. The Clippers' projected timetable for Griffin's return would put him in line to play in late January or early February, but a specific date likely won't be fleshed out until he resumes full-contact practice. In the meantime, the Clippers are expected to go with more three-guard lineups while Griffin is sidelined, which has translated to elevated court time for Austin Rivers, Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford thus far.