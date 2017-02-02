Clippers' Blake Griffin: Posts 29 points in road win

Griffin finished with 29 points (10-14 FG, 9-10 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one blocked shots over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 124-114 win against the Suns.

Griffin struggled with his shot in his first game back from a knee ailment last Tuesday, but he is averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his past two outings, posting a .679 shooting percentage during the span. The best part for fantasy owners is that Griffin has just three turnovers over the past two outings.