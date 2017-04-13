Clippers' Blake Griffin: Puts up 15-9-8 line in season finale
Griffin registered 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 34 minutes in a 115-95 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
With the Clippers needing a win to secure home-court advantage in their first-round playoff matchup with the Kings, coach Doc Rivers handed his starters relatively normal workloads in the season finale. Though Griffin's wasn't able to provide his usual 20-plus points, he compensated by excelling as a distributor, with his 8:0 assist-to-turnover ratio representing his best mark of the season. He'll wrap up the campaign with averages of 21.6 points (on 49.3% shooting from the field), 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists in 34.0 minutes per game, marks that are all roughly in line with what he provided in his injury-abbreviated 2015-16 campaign.
