Clippers' Blake Griffin: Questionable to return Friday

Griffin is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Jazz due to a toe injury, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Griffin headed to the locker room late in the first half. He tallied 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a triple in 18 minutes before leaving the game. He is currently undergoing X-rays on his big right toe. Expect an update on his status when the team provides more information.

