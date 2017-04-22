Clippers' Blake Griffin: Questionable to return Friday
Griffin is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Jazz due to a toe injury, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Griffin headed to the locker room late in the first half. He tallied 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a triple in 18 minutes before leaving the game. He is currently undergoing X-rays on his big right toe. Expect an update on his status when the team provides more information.
