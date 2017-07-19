Clippers' Blake Griffin: Return during training camp 'realistic'
Griffin (toe), who has met with five foot specialists, said it's 'realistic' that he'll be healthy for training camp, Jovan Buha of ESPN reports.
Griffin, who recently re-signed with the Clippers on a five-year, $173 million contract, has made it known that it's realistic to expect him to be healthy for training camp after undergoing surgery in early May to repair the plantar plate in his right big toe -- an injury he suffered in the first round of last year's playoffs. Griffin being ready for training camp is especially important this upcoming season, as the departure of Chris Paul to the Rockets means coach Doc Rivers will likely have to implement a new gameplan. While there's no guarantee that Griffin will be 100 percent healthy by the time camp rolls around, we should continue to see his status monitored as the season draws closer.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Expected to re-sign with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Opts out of contract•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Undergoes successful surgery Monday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Ruled out for rest of postseason•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Undergoes MRI on big toe•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Out for remainder of Game 3 with toe injury•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...