Clippers' Blake Griffin: Ruled out for rest of postseason
Griffin (toe) has been ruled out for the remainder of the postseason due to an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe, ESPN's Marc Stein reports.
Through the first two games of the Clippers' Round 1 series against the Jazz, Griffin provided a combined 50 points, five assists and 12 rebounds, but he was limited to just 18 minutes in Saturday's Game 3. The 28-year-old left the game after putting up 11 points and six rebounds, and a subsequent MRI on Saturday morning revealed the plantar plate issue. The loss of Griffin is obviously a crushing blow for the Clippers, who have dealt with a number of injuries to key players over the past several years, both during the regular season and the playoffs. In Griffin's absence, expect Marreese Speights to be the primary beneficiary.
