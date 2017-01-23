Clippers' Blake Griffin: Ruled out Monday vs. Hawks

Griffin (knee) won't play in Monday's game against the Hawks, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

With coach Doc Rivers indicating Saturday that Griffin is close to 100 percent healthy, it appears the big man will return at some point this week, but he'll at least be confined to the sideline Monday. He was listed as doubtful heading into the day, so his ongoing absence isn't surprising. Marreese Speights is expected to log another start at power forward in Griffin's place, but Griffin seems like a decent bet to be back on the court for the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday against the 76ers. Since the Clippers won't hold a morning shootaround prior to Tuesday's game, an official decision on Griffin's availability may not arrive until closer to game time. For that reason, it's probably best for fantasy owners not to active Griffin this week, as he'd only play in two games at most, with Saturday's matchup with the Warriors representing the lone other game on the Clippers' schedule.