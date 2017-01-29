Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 20 in blowout loss Saturday
Griffin posted 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during a 144-98 loss to the Warriors on Saturday.
Griffin had a much better offensive outing in his second game back from the knee injury but only received 23 minutes as his team suffered the blowout loss. He was the only player on the Clippers to score more than 13 points and this performance shows it's not going to take long for him to regain the form he had prior to getting hurt. We'll see if his return takes another positive step on Wednesday against the Suns.
