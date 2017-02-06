Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 23 in Sunday's loss

Griffin scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Celtics.

It's his fourth straight game with at least 20 points, and it seems safe to say Griffin is completely recovered from the knee injury that cost him 18 games in December and January. His numbers so far in 2016-17 are remarkably similar to last season's, but a healthy second half could allow Griffin to improve on his performance.