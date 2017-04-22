Clippers' Blake Griffin: Suffers toe injury, return questionable

Griffin is questionable to return to Friday's Game 3 against the Jazz after sustaining a right big toe injury in the second quarter, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Griffin exited the contest with a little over three minutes remaining in the half, tallying 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes before departing. He's currently undergoing X-rays on the toe, but the Clippers should have an update on his status after halftime. If Griffin ends up being forced out for the evening, Luc Mbah a Moute and Paul Pierce could be pressed into more minutes at power forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories