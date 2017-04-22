Clippers' Blake Griffin: Suffers toe injury, return questionable
Griffin is questionable to return to Friday's Game 3 against the Jazz after sustaining a right big toe injury in the second quarter, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Griffin exited the contest with a little over three minutes remaining in the half, tallying 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes before departing. He's currently undergoing X-rays on the toe, but the Clippers should have an update on his status after halftime. If Griffin ends up being forced out for the evening, Luc Mbah a Moute and Paul Pierce could be pressed into more minutes at power forward.
