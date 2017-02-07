Clippers' Blake Griffin: Triple-double Monday
Griffin scored 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors.
Griffin's triple-double marked his best outing since returning from the knee injury. He was already trending up with four straight games of 20 points, but with Chris Paul (thumb) continuing to miss time, Griffin will have to be an offensive playmaker for the Clippers. He'll have a chance to follow up his strong outing Wednesday against the Knicks.
