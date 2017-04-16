Clippers' Blake Griffin: Turns in game-high scoring total Saturday

Griffin managed 26 points (9-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 loss to the Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

Griffin logged game-high scoring and minutes totals, while also pacing all players in turnovers. The 28-year-old big man's point tally snapped the streak of three consecutive sub-20-point performances that he'd wrapped up the regular season with. Griffin averaged a modest 15.0 points on an average of 13.3 shot attempts in the postseason a year ago, but if Saturday's usage is any indication, he could be in for a much more aggressive role this year.