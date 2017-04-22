Clippers' Blake Griffin: Undergoes MRI on big toe

Griffin (toe) underwent an MRI following Friday's Game 3 win over the Jazz, but his status for Sunday's Game 4 has yet to be determined, the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner reports.

For the second time in as many postseasons, Griffin has been bitten by the injury bug, as he was forced to depart Game 3 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter due to a bruised right big toe. Fortunately for the Clippers, X-rays conducted on Griffin's toe during halftime revealed no structural damage, but he was still held out of the remainder of the contest. More information on Griffin's status for the first-round series should be known when the results of the MRI are revealed Saturday, but for now, the big man should be viewed as day-to-day. If Griffin is forced out of Game 4, Luc Mbah a Moute would likely be the biggest beneficiary after turning in a career postseason-high 15 points in 37 minutes Friday.