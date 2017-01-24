Clippers' Blake Griffin: Will start at power forward Tuesday vs. 76ers

Griffin (knee) will play and start in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, but is expected to be on a minutes restriction, Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.com reports.

Griffin has missed the last 18 games following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, but is finally feeling 100 percent healthy and has been given the green light to take the court. He'll start at power forward like usual, but considering he's coming off an extended absence, coach Doc Rivers will ease him into action on a minutes restriction. While an exact limit has yet to be given, the fact the Griffin isn't slated to be on a full workload means fantasy owners may want to temper expectations. Go ahead and activate him in season long leagues, but DFS owners may want to avoid the situation until Griffin is back in shape and feels comfortable with the knee.