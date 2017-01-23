Clippers' Blake Griffin: Won't play Monday

Griffin (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Hawks, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Griffin was listed as doubtful and had yet to log a full practice, so his absence Monday does not come as a surprise. His next opportunity to return will be in the second game of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the 76ers, but a return Saturday in a big-time matchup against the Warriors seems a lot more likely. For now, Griffin should still be considered on a day-to-day basis, while Marreese Speights will likely get the start at power forward after logging his first start of the season against Denver on Saturday.

