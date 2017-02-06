Clippers' Brandon Bass: Held out of rotation Sunday
Bass (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 107-102 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
With Blake Griffin having played in five straight games following his return from a knee procedure, there's been fewer minutes to go around in the frontcourt lately, and Bass now looks like he'll be at risk of falling out of the rotation some nights. Bass had only been averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game in his four appearances prior to Sunday, so most fantasy owners were likely already ignoring him anyway.
