Bass supplied 10 points (5-5 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal over 19 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward continues to be efficient in his modest bench role, and he notably outpaced fellow big man Mareese Speights in playing time on the night. Bass has back-to-back 10-point efforts and has been in double digits in the scoring column in four of seven January contests. While he's seeing only an average of 13.4 minutes in those games, Bass is averaging a season-high 7.0 points in the current month.