Bass went for 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a steal over 18 minutes in Monday's 120-98 win over the Thunder.

Bass received double-digit minutes for the third time in six January games, after having seen that allotment of playing time in seven of the last eight December contests. The veteran forward continues to produce if given the opportunity, as Monday's output represented his third double-digit scoring effort in those three games when he's received more than 10 minutes of run. Mareese Speights continues to slot ahead of him, however, and Blake Griffin's eventual return could push Bass even further down the rotation.