Johnson (back) has increased his on-court work of late, but remains without a target date for a return, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

The rookie first-round pick has been sidelined since training camp with a herniated disc in his lower back, but has since resumed running and shooting and could add more activities to his ledger in the coming days. However, Johnson has yet to partake in contact workouts, so until that materializes, he shouldn't be considered close to making his season debut. The Clippers are a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt with Blake Griffin (knee) likely out until late January, but Johnson won't be a strong candidate to take on many minutes once he's cleared to play again.