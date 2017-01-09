Coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that he doesn't anticipate Johnson (back) getting on the floor anytime soon, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Johnson, who has been sidelined all season while recovering from an acute herniated disc in his lower back, has increased his on-court activity of late, and even took part in a recent shootaround for the Clippers. However, Rivers' comments suggest that Johnson could be multiple weeks away from taking the court, if not longer. Until Johnson is taking part in full-contact practices, a return doesn't seem to be forthcoming. Once he's healthy, Johnson isn't likely to be a rotation option, and could end up joining fellow rookie Diamond Stone in the D-League.