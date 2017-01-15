Johnson (back) took part in a scrimmage with the Clippers during practice Friday, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

For the first time since training camp, Johnson was cleared to take contact during five-on-five work with the team, an encouraging sign as he attempts to return from a herniated disc in his back. The Clippers haven't handed down a specific timetable for Johnson's return, but the involvement in Friday's session is a step in the right direction nonetheless after three months of limited activity. Once he's cleared to play in games, Johnson figures to head to the D-League in order to get his conditioning back in order.